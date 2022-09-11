OJEE 2022: Tentative Dates For Web-Based Counselling Announced, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on Sunday announced the tentative dates for web-based counselling for OJEE 2022.

The web-based counselling process for Technical Undergraduate Courses such as B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT and Integrated M.Sc. will start from 13th September, 2022.

Similarly, the counselling process for Technical /Professional Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M. Tech, M. Arch and M. Plan will commence from 12th September, 2022.

Interested candidates are advised to visit OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in /www.odishajee.com) and see the Tentative Counselling Schedule for these courses.

They are further advised to carefully go through the documents, “Counselling Brochure” and “Step-by-Step Procedure”, available in the website to get detailed information about the entire counselling process