OJEE 2022 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow; Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE-2022) will be announced tomorrow (July 27).

According to sources, the OJEE-2022 results will be declared at 11.30 am tomorrow.

Candidates can download their results by visiting the official website of OJEE- ojee.nic.in.

Notably, as many as 57,918 candidates appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 which began on July 4.