OJEE 2022 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow; Details Here

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE-2022) will be announced tomorrow (July 27).

According to sources, the OJEE-2022 results will be declared at 11.30 am tomorrow.

Candidates can download their results by visiting the official website of OJEE- ojee.nic.in.

Notably, as many as 57,918 candidates appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 which began on July 4.

Examinations were conducted for MCA/MSc (computer science) in the first two shifts and the third shift will have tests for MTech (11 subjects), M Arch, M Plan, M Pharm and BCAT.

