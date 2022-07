Bhubaneswar: The results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination-2022 will be declared at 11.30 am on Wednesday.

According to sources, Pritiranjan Gharai, minister of Skill Development and Technical Education Department will publish the results at the Auditorium of State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE & VT).

Candidates can download their results by visiting the official website of OJEE- ojee.nic.in.