OJEE 2022 Online Application Submission Deadline Extended; Check New Date Here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the last date for the online application submission process.

While the earlier deadline was April 13, the last date for online application submission for OJEE-2022 is now April 30, 2022.

The candidates have been asked to visit the official websites, www.ojee.nic.in or www.odishajee.com, and read the ‘information brochure’ to fill the online application form.

The Odisha JEE further advised students not to wait for the last date to apply to avoid any technical glitch or server issue.

According to the schedule, the OJEE-2022 will be conducted in the first or second week of June 2022 (tentative). The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.