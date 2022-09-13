OJEE 2022 Counselling Registrations To Begin Today

Bhubaneswar: The registration process for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 Counselling will begin today.

OJEE Web-Based Counseling Process will begin for Technical Undergraduate Courses such as B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT and Integrated M.Sc at 5 pm.

Here’s how to register

Visit the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.

On the home page, click on OJEE 2022 Counselling login link available.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.