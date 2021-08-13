OJEE 2021 From Sept 6-18; Check Schedule Here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2021 will be held from September 6 to September 18. The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses in three shifts on each day of the examination schedule.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Meanwhile, OJEE Chairman Sudip Chand has said that the detailed information regarding the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the examination and downloading of admit cards shall be intimated later.

Worth mentioning, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination was originally scheduled to be held in the month of June. However, it was postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.