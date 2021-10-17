OJEE 2021 Counselling From Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 web-based counselling process for B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT and Integrated M.Sc. courses will commence from 5 PM, today.
For detailed schedule, Seat Matrix and Counselling Brochure, the candidates have been advised to visit OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in/ www.odishajee.com).
Counselling schedule:
- On October 17, candidate registration and choice filling will begin.
- Display of Mock Seat Allotment-1 based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on 5 PM on October 27, 2021 will be available on October 28.
- October 31, 5 PM: Display of Mock Seat Allotment-2 based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on 30th October, 2021, 5.00 PM
- November 2, 10 PM: End of registration and choice locking
- November 3: Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats
- November 5, 5 PM: Seat allotment: round-1
- November 5-8: Online reporting: payment of part admission-cum-seat confirmation, fee, document upload, exercise freeze/float option
- November 11: last date to respond to query if required (round-1)
- November 5, 2021, 5:00 PM to November 11, 2021, 5:00 PM: Withdrawal / Exit from seat allocation process
- November 6, 2021, 11AM to November 11, 2021, 10 PM: Registration for Special OJEE B.Tech. rank holders and JEE Main rank holders not registered earlier
- November 12, 2021: Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats.
- November 14, 2021, 5 PM: Seat Allotment: Round – 2
- November 14, 2021, 5 PM to November 16, 2021 up to 5:00 PM: Online reporting: Payment of Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee, Document Upload, Exercise Freeze/ Float Option (Only for candidates, newly allotted in Round-2)
- November 14, 2021, 10 AM to November 18, 2021 up to 5 PM: Withdrawal/Exit from seat allocation process
- November 18, 2021, 5 PM: Last date to respond to query, if required (Round 2)
- November 21, 2021, 5.00 PM: Final Round of Allotment Downloading of Final Allotment Letter
- November 21, 2021, 5 PM to November 22, 2021 up to 10 PM: Online reporting: Payment of Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee, Document Upload, Respond to Query (For newly allotted candidates only). All newly allotted candidates will be able to download their final allotment letter only after completing fee payment and document verification.