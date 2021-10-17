OJEE 2021 Counselling From Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 web-based counselling process for B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT and Integrated M.Sc. courses will commence from 5 PM, today.

For detailed schedule, Seat Matrix and Counselling Brochure, the candidates have been advised to visit OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in/ www.odishajee.com).

Counselling schedule: