Oil Marketing Companies Likely To Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices  

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) are likely to reduce prices of petrol and diesel, citing government sources news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

The OMCs have almost recovered their losses and are nearing normalcy as evident by their positive quarterly results.

As a result, the expectation is for the companies to lower the prices of petrol and diesel since they no longer face under-recoveries in these fuels, according to the source from the government said on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development said, “OMCs have good quarterly results and they are going for another good quarterly results. So, expecting OMC’s to cut down the diesel petrol prices as they have no under-recoveries on diesel and petrol.”

According to the sources, oil production cut by one of the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will not impact the market due to emerging alternative markets. An official of the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas official told ANI there will be a little impact but not so much as there is sufficient oil supply in the market.

On Sunday, OPEC plus countries made no changes to its planned oil production cuts for the rest of the year.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporter, has also volunteered to implement further production cuts starting from July. However, sources suggest that these decisions by oil producers are unlikely to cause a shortage of crude oil supply. “There is no shortage of crude oil supply in the market. Producers’ decision to take further production cut expected to have no impact,” he said.

Officials further said, “We have successfully managed the situation of availability of the fuel. Sustainability and the green transition are being done successfully. Today, we held the meeting with OMCs on the green hydrogen mission.”