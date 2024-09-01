Oil marketing companies increase price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 39

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 39 from September 1. After this hike, the retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,691.50.

The sudden increase in LPG prices is likely to hit businesses across various sectors, from restaurants and hotels to small-scale industries as consumers grapple with rising costs.

The regular price adjustments at the beginning of each month highlight the market’s dynamic nature.

Various factors, such as international oil prices, taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics, play a significant role in these pricing decisions.

