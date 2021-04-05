Oil & Gas CPSEs have invested Rs. 2,13209 Cr for 69 projects in Odisha: Petroleum Secretary

Bhubaneswar: To fulfil the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the Development of Eastern India and under the leadership of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Oil & Gas CPSEs have invested Rs. 2,13209 Crore for 69 projects in Odisha, said MoP&NG Secretary Tarun Kapoor.

Secretary MoP&NG in presence of Chairman IndianOil met Chief Secretary Odisha and had a fruitful discussion

ISPRL at Chandikhole is going to be the World Class Reserve for Petroleum Products to safeguard the Energy Security

LPG Import Terminal at Paradeep is going to be operational soon

Expansion of Paradeep Refinery to 15MMTPA

The Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG Pipeline has been augmented and its extension to Patna & Muzaffarpur shall be completed shortly.

Tarun Kapoor Secretary to Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has visited Bhubaneswar to meet the stakeholders and reviewed the Oil & Gas PSUs (IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, OIL, ONGC, GAIL, RBML & NAYARA) to get the status of activities, upcoming projects by Oil & Gas Industries in Odisha. He made his visit to Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary, Odisha to discuss various topics and issues related to Oil & Gas Industries and to seek assistance from State Government are also present in the meeting.

Shri Kapoor had elaborated the performance, activities, ongoing as well as upcoming projects of Oil & Gas Industries in Odisha under the leadership of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel. He touched upon various points as described below: –

The Oil Industry is continuously augmenting its supply infrastructure to fuel the growing energy requirements of the State of Odisha. There are currently 2068 Retail Outlets, 952 LPG distributorships, 161 SKO Dealerships to meet the energy needs of the population of 4.2 Crore people.

In the last 6 years, Oil & Gas CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) have invested Rs 2,13, 209 crores in Odisha out of which already completed 25 nos. of projects (inclusive of major/minor new & augmentation projects) worth Rs. 43,322 Crore, on-going projects 34 nos. at a total cost of Rs. 77,331 Crores and proposed projects of 10 nos at a cost of Rs. 92,556 crore.

ISPRL (IndianOil Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited) is going to be a “World Class Reserve” for petroleum products at Chandikhol. When the price of fuel in the international market is low, at that point of time petroleum products will be kept reserved for future need for the emergency, war-like situation to increase energy security in India.

IndianOil Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited.

Over 47.36 Lacs people have been benefited in Odisha from Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY).

A new LPG Import facility at Paradeep is being shortly commissioned (May ’21). Two new LPG plants are being constructed at Rayagada and Khordha.

Three new POL terminals are being constructed at Berhampur (IOC), Sadashivpur (BPC), and Jharsuguda (BPC) to meet the growing POL demand of the state.

Indian Oil’s Paradeep Refinery with a capacity of 15 MMTPAis one of the Most Modern and complex Refineries of the country commissioned in the year 2016 at a cost of Rs. 34,555 Crores. With Indian Oil’s refinery in place, Paradeep is now envisioned as the energy gateway to Eastern India.

The Major Petroleum product Supply Points which cater to the energy needs of Odisha’s economy are Paradeep, Jharsuguda, Somnathpur, Bhubaneswar.

There are 3 Major Ports: Paradeep, Dhamara & Gopalpur. At Paradeep Port Indian Oil has constructed a dedicated bunkering pipeline from it’s terminal to the Paradeep port premises to seamlessly facilitate the fuelling needs of growing marine traffic.

In the year 2020-21 in Odisha the total POL Consumption was 5697 TMT ( 3.4 % of India), LPG consumption was 702 TMT (2.5 % of India), MS consumption was 775 TMT( 2.4 % of India), HSD Consumption was 2505 TMT (3.5 % of India).

In line with the vision of Atma Nirvar Bharat, A Bio Ethanol plant is being set up at Bargarh in Western Odisha by BPC to meet the requirements of 10 % ethanol blending in MS.

The Oil Industry has started the supply of ethanol-blended MS in the state and shall achieve the targeted 10 % blending with MS during the year 2021-22.

Paradeep Raipur Ranchi Pipeline has been commissioned to facilitate product movement from Paradeep Refinery. The Paradeep Hyderabad Pipeline is likely to be commissioned soon. The Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG Pipeline has been augmented and its extension to Patna & Muzaffarpur shall be completed shortly.

City Gas Distribution projects are underway in various districts like Cuttack, Khordha, and by GAIL, Gail Gas, Adani, and Bharat Petro resources. There are currently 25 CNG Stations dispensing clean CNG Fuel to the vehicles.

A total of 16 LOIs have been issued for the setup of CBG plants and 1 LOI has been issued for the setup of RUCO- Bio Diesel Plant.

The Oil Industry is committed and is continually assessing and improving its infrastructure to meet the energy requirements of Odisha in its march towards the ‘Purvodaya Vision’ of the government and the all-round development of the State.

Sri S. M. Vaidya, Chairman IndianOil, Sri Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director HR, IndianOil and Sri Subhajit Ghosh State Level Co-ordinator for Oil Industries cum State Head IndianOil Odisha State Office and other Senior Officials from Oil Industries and Odisha State Government.