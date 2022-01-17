OHRC To Remain Closed Till Jan 25 After Several Staff Test COVID Positive

Bhubaneswar: The office of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) in the State capital will remain closed for till January 25.

The decision was taken after many staff at the office tested positive for Covid-19.

“In view of the sudden rise of COVID-19 infections in the State as well as detection of positive cases amongst the officers and staff in the office of the Odisha Human Rights Commission, in order to adopt strict social distancing and isolation measures to stop further spread of COVID-19 infections, the Commission shall remain completely shutdown from 17.01.2022 to 25.01.2022 (Both days Inclusive),” stated the commission in a notification on Monday.

During this period, matters of extremely urgent nature shall only be taken up for hearing through virtual mode. During the above period of shutdown the Complaints/Petitions shall be filed through official email (ohrc@nic.in) only, the notification stated.

” For such urgent hearing, the party may contact over cell No. 9437092632 (Private Secretary to Hon’ble Chairperson). Extremely urgent matters can be taken up/heard after obtaining permission from the Hon’ble Chairperson. The party (ies)/ Person(s) interested for virtual hearing shall provide their mobile number and email ID well in advance,” it mentioned in the notification.