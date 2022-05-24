OHRC Orders Probe As Youth Tied To Moving Truck Video Goes Viral

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Tuesday took suo-moto cognisance of a case in which a youth was tied to a moving truck over allegations of mobile theft.

The incident took place at Bhutmundei square under Paradip police limits. The video clip of this ghastly act has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, terming this, as a serious violation of human rights, the OHRC asked Jagatsinghpur SP Akhileshvar Singh to probe into the incident.