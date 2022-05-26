OHRC Orders For Provision Of Fire Safety Measures At Barabati Stadium Ahead Of IND Vs SA T20I

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Thursday ordered the provision of necessary fire safety measures at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in view of the 2nd T20 Cricket Match scheduled to be played on June 12 between India and South Africa.

The OHRC order came as Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra today submitted an inspection report pointing out several lacunas in the fire safety arrangements at the Barabati Stadium.

Also Read: Cuttack DCP Visits Barabati Stadium For Initial Inspection Ahead Of T-20I

The rights body had sought reports from Cuttack DCP and Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary by May 26 on fire safety arrangements in the Barabati Stadium for the T-20 international match between India and South Africa scheduled for June 12.

Notably, rights activist Nishikanta Mishra had filed a petition with the OHRC and appraised that Barabati Stadium, which has a capacity of 44,000 spectators, sans a fire safety system.

Also Read: Tickets For India Vs South Africa T20 To Be Sold On June 9-10

Also Read: Barabati T20: Twin City Police Gears Up To Ensure Full Security For Match

Also Read: BCCI Allows Full Seating Capacity In Barabati Stadium Ahead Of India Vs SA T20 Tie

Also Read: Barabati Stadium to get facelift ahead of India vs South Africa T20 match