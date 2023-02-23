OHRC Notice To Govt Over UU Seminar Violence

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) sought a action taken report over the violence that broke out during a seminar at PG Council Hall in Utkal University.

Acting on a petition filed by rights activist Biswapriya Kanoongo, the commission asked the State government to file report on the violence and criminal intimidation upon JNU Professor Dr. Surajit Majumdar, Prof. Surendra Jena and the organizers.

As per the complaint, the ABVP cadres had created violence and attacked the seminar guests and organizers on February 12.

Later, police had arrested two former students of the University for their alleged Involvement in the violence.

On February 12, a group of students protested professor Majumdar while he was giving a lecture at a seminar at PG Council Hall on the varsity premises on Sunday.

Majumdar faced wrath of some students for allegedly giving some statements against the constitution. A group of students from ABVP opposed the seminar and tried to stop the event which triggered tension.

Heated arguments were exchanged between the organizers and students that led to a fight in which two were injured. Both the sides have registered separate complaints at Sahid Nagar police station.