Offline Odisha Matric Exam: Allotment Of Centres By July 18

Bhubaneswar: The allotment of centres for the special offline matriculation exams will be over by July 18.

There will be one centre for a maximum of hundred candidates. Question papers and OMRs will reach the centres by July 28.

The examination will commence on July 30 and end on August 5.

The results will be released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, within 15 days, following which students can apply for Plus Two admission.