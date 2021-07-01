Offline Matric Exam To Start From July 30: BSE

Cuttack: After Class 10 students across Odisha protested against the alternative assessment and marks awarded to them, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday announced that the special offline board examinations will begin from July 30.

Informing about the examinations, the School and Mass Education Department said that the board stated the Class 10 students who have been dissatisfied with the marks can appear for the offline exam starting from July 30.

The offline exam will continue till August 5.

“Students unhappy with their marks scored under new marking criteria after the cancellation of the annual exams due to the Covid pandemic can sit for the offline examination by filling up the form between July 5-14,” the department said.

Reportedly, upset over marks recently announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), hundreds of students and their guardians staged protests in Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Bhadrak districts.

The guardians also gheraoed the BSE headquarters.