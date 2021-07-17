Offline Matric Exam Results To Be Declared Before Aug 22; CCE Assessment Pattern For Class 9, 10 Students: Education Secy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to declare the results of the Matric examination before August 22 and also informed that the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) methodology will be adopted for the evaluation of students performance in classes 9 and 10 from the academic year 2021-22.

Briefing media persons on Saturday, Education Secretary Satyabrata Sahu said that the evaluation of offline Matric exam papers to be done between August 10-15 and the results will be declared by August 22.

“As many as 15,115 students have filled up the forms for the offline exams. At least 1,315 students in the Ganjam district have applied for the offline mode exams. The examination will be held in district and block headquarters with adherence to Covid-29 guidelines,” informed Sahu.

The exams will be held on July 30.

Notably, the new assessment criteria which are being widely followed by CBSE and several other education boards in the country will be introduced for the first time in Odisha.

“All parents are requested to ensure that their wards give equal importance to all examinations throughout the academic year in classes 9 and 10. It will help them stay prepared for better assessment without even worrying about the annual board examinations in case an exigency like the pandemic arises in the future,” Sahu said.