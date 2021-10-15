Offline Classes For Std 8 & 11 To Begin In Odisha From Next Week

Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday informed that physical classes for Class VIII and XI will begin after the Dussehra vacations.

Physical classes for Class 11 students in Odisha will commence from October 21. Besides, schools will reopen for Class 8 students from October 25 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to official sources, all District Education Officers (DEOs) have been directed to make necessary arrangements in this regard at the earliest. A meeting of all DEOs will be held tomorrow.

However, no decision has been taken regarding the reopening of schools for Class 1 to Class 7 students. The physical classes for Class 9 and Class 12 students are already being conducted with Covid-19 guidelines.

Earlier the state government has holidays for schools from October 9 to October 20 in view of Durga Puja followed by Kumar Purnima.