Puri: The official Twitter handle of Puri District Administration has been reportedly hacked by cyber fraudsters.

According to reports, the Puri District Admin’s official Twitter handle –@Puri_Official has been hacked and renamed as “Yin Yang Gang”.

While there was no repose from District Collector and SP over the issue, Bhabatarana Sahoo, sub-collector said that the district administration has registered a complaint in this regard with Twitter support to resolve it.

On being asked, Puri Additional Collector Pradeep Sahu stated that strict action will be taken against whoever has hacked the official Twitter handle of the district administration.

On the other hand, Puri Additional SP Mihir Panda has said that no FIR was filed by the district administration till 9 pm on Saturday.