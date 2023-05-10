Official Trailer of Anubhav-Starrer ‘Love in London’ Is Out

Bhubaneswar: The official trailer of upcoming Odia movie ‘Love in London’ starring Anubhav Mohanty has been released on Wednesday. The film is slated for release on the occasion of ‘Raja’.

After a 4-year-long gap, Ollywood superstar Anubhav is back again as Prem in ‘Love in London’.

Taking to Twitter, Anubhav wrote: “I’m sharing here the link of the official trailer of my upcoming movie, ‘Love In London’. A Love Story that will create its own special space forever in your hearts! #LoveInLondon”

Love in London is a romantic action thriller featuring Anubhav Mohanty (Prem), Swapna Priyadarsini (Sophie), Somya Sachdeva(Shweta). The film is mostly shot in London and the interior parts of Odisha. It is directed by Tapas Sargharia. The choreographer is Girish Mohanty.