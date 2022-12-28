Official Government of India Calendar for 2023 Unveiled

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur today released the Official Government of India Calendar for the year 2023. Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that the calendar is a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s belief of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. He commended the calendar for being an impressive collection of 12 images depicting a dynamically growing India. He further highlighted that the 12 themes for the 12 months are a glimpse into the strenuous efforts made by the Government towards public welfare.

The Minister recalled that the calendar is being printed in a physical form after a gap of two years when the calendar had only been brought out in a digital form. Calling it one of the best creations of Government, Shri Thakur said that the calendar, available in both digital and physical form this year, would be a dissemination medium for information about Government’s interventions and welfare measures. The delivery of this messaging, he added, is aimed to be taken to the very grassroot level by way of distributing the calendar to all the Panchayat in the country.

The Minister further informed that this edition of the calendar will showcase both the achievements of the Government so far and the commitment for future, hence the theme ‘Naya Varsh, Naye Sankalp’. It will be made available in 13 languages including Hindi and English and will be distributed across all Government offices, Panchayati Raj institutions, health centers, Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas, offices of BDOs and DMs in districts and will be available for purchase by Public Sector Undertakings and autonomous institutions. A total of 11 lakh copies will be printed and 2.5 lakh copies will be distributed in regional languages to the Panchayats.

Shri Thakur also reiterated the achievements of various organs of the Ministry. Prasar Bharati has phased out all of its analog terrestrial transmitters expect 50 transmitters in strategic locations. While DD Free Dish has reached over 43 million homes by early 2022, the various channels under Prasar Bharat have reached a combined subscriber base of over 2 crores. He further said that this year the country has added 75 community radio stations to take the total to 397 in the country.

He further informed the audience that while the automation process of Central Bureau of Communication is complete, the same is underway for Registrar of Newspapers for India. The Ministry has in the past 5 years distributed 13.12 crore rupees to 290 journalists and journalists’ families under Journalist Welfare Scheme, he added.

Shri Manish Desai, Director General, Central Bureau of Communication informed the audience that the theme of the calendar ‘Naya Varsh, Naye Sankalp ‘depicts various programmes and policies of Government of India formulated as per the vision initiative and leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi. The calendar will be distributed to central government offices across India. Alongside, the mass mailing unit of CBC has joined hands with India Post to distribute the calendar to over 2.5 lakh panchayats of India in regional languages, Shri Desai said.

About the calendar

The Calendar 2023 depicts the resolve of Government of India for bringing in all round development as per the vision, initiative and leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Each month highlights select governance principles and policies that have played a crucial role in nurturing a strong India.

January

As India entered Amrit Kaal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rechristened Rajpath as Kartavya Path in September 22. This act symbolised breaking the shackles of the colonial mindset and moving on the path of duty towards our nation.

February

February is dedicated to “Kisan Kalyan,” or Farmer Welfare programmes. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appropriately stated that farmers are our nation’s pride and the government has implemented several policies aimed at empowering farmers for building a prosperous India.

March

March is the month to honour the spirit of Indian women – Nari Shakti. Thanking women in every home, we are here to observe International Women’s Day on March 8th. It is a month to celebrate all women who have broken the glass ceiling and made a mark for themselves and set examples for others to follow. Government of India honours the women achievers with the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ every year.

April

Emphasis on educational reforms remains one of the government’s key agendas. This goal is the essence of the Prime Minister’s slogan, “Padhe Bharat, Badhe Bharat”, and the theme for April is Shikshit Bharat. With reforms like the New Education Policy introducing ground-level changes in primary, secondary, and higher education, the Indian education system is undergoing a long-awaited overhaul.

May

May is the dedicated month for the Skill India program. The National Skills Development Mission intends to train over 30 crore people in India with wide-ranging skills through streamlined institutional approaches. Skilling would ensure that no youth in the country falls short of reaching his or her true potential.

June

The International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world on June 21. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement to encourage people of all ages in India to adopt a physically active lifestyle. The theme of the month Fit India, Hit India,’’ takes the mantra of fitness to every home in India.

July

No discussion on health is complete without a reference to environmental health. India has been at the forefront in choosing healthier alternatives that are climate-friendly. Mission LiFE is designed to develop programs to make people adopt the ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ way of life.

August

The splendid performances of India’s sportspersons, not only in the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games but also in the international games held for differently abled people, have made all of us proud. The theme for August is Khelo India. From offering support to Indian sportspersons at the grass-root levels to creating world-class infrastructure, Khelo India promises to take India to the top of the podium across all sports.

September

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or “The World Is One Family” is the theme for September. India’s G-20 presidency based on – “One Earth, One Family, One Future” takes this ancient Indian paradigm global. It says that interests and concerns affect all people alike, and we should collaborate to improve the quality of life of every living being on the planet.

October

While reaching for the stars, we firmly also have our eyes on fulfilling the country’s basic needs. The government, through National Food Security Act, has endorsed the right to food for all Indians. The theme for the month of October, therefore, is Food Security.

November

Inspired by our Prime Minister’s zeal to make India Aatmanirbhar the theme for November is Self-reliant India. And this dream is best realized with the commissioning of INS Vikrant on September 2, 2022. It is the first aircraft carrier to be built in India at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

December

Focused on enhancing life and celebrating the hidden talent and treasures of the Northeast, Prime Minister has called the eight states in the Northeast as Ashtalakshmi. It signifies the importance of these eight states’ trade, commerce, natural resources, and diverse culture for India’s prosperity and seen as step towards building an inclusive India.