Offerings For Goddess Saraswati On Basant Panchami

New Delhi: Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindu month, Magha; and is dedicated to Saraswati Puja. The goddess of knowledge and music is always clad in a white saree with veena, sitting atop a white lotus flower. Worship Goddess Saraswati with Magnolia (Champa) or Flame of the Forest (Yellow Palash) for her to bestow you with eternal knowledge. Since yellow is her favourite colour, you can also offer flowers like sunflowers, rose, marigolds, and allamanda to Maa Saraswati.

Yellow And White Flowers

White Cloth

Sandalwood And Saffron

Pens And Books

Boondi Ka Prasad