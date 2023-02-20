OFDC Ex-DM In Angul, Ex-VLW In Nayagarh Convicted In DA & Trap Cases

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Special Judge, Cuttack today convicted Rasananda Pradhan, Ex- Divisional Manager (Retired) OFDC, Ltd., Angul for possession of disproportionate assets and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.50,000.

Rasananda Pradhan, Ex-Divisional Manager (Retired), OFDC, Ltd., Angul was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Special Court, Cuttack TR No.05/2011 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs.17,03,975 to his known sources of income.

The Court sentenced Pradhan to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.50,000. In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the court ruled.

“Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Pradhan following his conviction. Kunja Bihari Pani, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Biren Kumar Panda, Public Prosecutor, Special Court, Cuttack conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution,” the Vigilance said in a press note.

Today, the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar convicted Susant Kumar Sahoo, Ex-VLW, Chhamundia GP under Gania Block of Nayagarh district, for bribery and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.2,000.

Susant Kumar Sahoo, who is posted as VLW in Nuagaon Block of Nayagarh at present, was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No.01/2011 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for issuing work order in his favour for construction of platform of the village well.

The Court convicted Sahoo and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.2,000. In default of payment of the fine, the convict shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay a fine of Rs.2,000, and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of Sahoo from service following his conviction. Harapriya Naik, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division investigated the case and Hemanta Kumar Swain, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution, the Vigilance press note added.