ODRAF Boat Capsizes In Mahanadi Amid Rescue Operation

Cuttack: The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) boat was capsized amid rescue operation of the elephant, which got stuck due to the strong water current in the river for the past 7 hours.

Reportedly, the incident took place when over a six-member team entered into the river to rescue the tusker. Meanwhile, the strong flooded currents of Mahanadi overturned the rescuing the boat and the staff.

Till the last report came in, all staff including two media persons have been rescued. Further details awaited.

It is pertinent to mention that seven elephants were swept away due to the strong water current in the river while a herd of elephants were crossing it and have been found floating near Nuasasan village under Athagarh.

Meanwhile, one elephant has stuck the Mundali Bridge and is not being able to move ahead due to the heavy flow of water in the Mahanadi River.