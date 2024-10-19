Odisha’s ambitious plans for industrial growth and investment took center stage during a successful roadshow in Mumbai, the second stop of its global investment roadshow following Delhi.

Led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, this high-profile event further advanced preparations for the marquee Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar.

Building on the momentum of the Delhi roadshow, the Mumbai event attracted top industry leaders and influential business figures, who engaged in strategic discussions centered on Odisha’s burgeoning investment landscape.

Chief Minister Shri Majhi, in his keynote address, outlined Odisha’s rapid transformation into a hub for skill-driven industries, emphasizing sectors such as IT, textiles, renewable energy, plastic, chemicals and petrochemicals.

The Chief Minister’s engagements included one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists .

These discussions explored potential collaborations in key sectors, solidifying Odisha’s position as a preferred investment destination for both national and international investors.

Reflecting on Odisha’s growing industrial might, Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi said, ” Odisha offers immense opportunities with its business-friendly environment, demonstrated through recognition in the BRAP 2022. With initiatives like the Single Window Clearance System and GO-SWIFT, the state ensures streamlined investment processes. Its strategic location on India’s eastern coast, robust infrastructure, and access to global markets make it a hub for industrial growth. Odisha’s skilled workforce, combined with strong governance, invites investors to join a vibrant ecosystem and participate in the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025.”

Hon’ble Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of Industries , emphasized Odisha’s strategic advantages,” Odisha, with its rich heritage and strategic location on India’s eastern coast, is poised for transformation into a modern industrial hub.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aligned with the “Purvodaya Yojana,” Odisha is central to India’s growth. The state offers a seamless business environment through initiatives like garment manufacturing clusters, food processing parks, and logistics hubs. Odisha invites industries to leverage its robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and supportive government policies. The upcoming Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar will be a vital platform to explore partnerships and drive Odisha’s industrial progress.

The event highlighted ongoing initiatives such as food processing parks, garment manufacturing clusters, and the expansion of multimodal logistics hubs.

Odisha’s alignment with national growth strategies such as the Purvodaya Yojana, ensuring it plays a pivotal role in India’s overall economic development.

The roadshow, which followed the Delhi event, positioned Odisha as a critical player in India’s industrial growth narrative.

Shri Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of the Government of Odisha, set the context with an opening address, followed by a detailed presentation by Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries, outlining the state’s industrial strengths and opportunities. Odisha’s comprehensive infrastructure plan, world-class Skilling Ecosystem, and strategic location were key talking points.

On the second day of Chief Minister Majhi’s visit to Mumbai, the roadshow concluded with an interactive session where he shared insights into Odisha’s transformative vision for industrial growth. He underscored the state’s investor-friendly policies and laid out the roadmap for the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, inviting global investors to explore the unique opportunities that Odisha offers.

With the successful completion of the Mumbai roadshow, more than 500 attendees, including business leaders, witnessed Odisha’s potential to attract investment. Odisha has laid a strong foundation for what is expected to be a landmark investment summit. The Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 promises to attract top global businesses and secure major investments across key sectors, cementing Odisha’s reputation as a premier industrial and innovation hub.

