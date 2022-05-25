Odisha’s Utkal University Likely To Shut Second Campus In Jajpur!

Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Utkal University have reportedly decided to close the second campus of the varsity in Jajpur in view of the restrictions imposed on self-financing courses.

However the varsity administration is yet to make any official announcement regarding the development, there is unlikely to be any new admission to the second campus of the varsity at Chandikhole in Jajpur district in the coming academic year.

Earlier, the Chancellor of Odisha universities and Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal directed all government-run universities not to allow any new self-finance course (SFC).

It has been decided to stop the new admission of students at the rural campus as only 20 per cent of total students of the university are allowed for the self-financing courses according to the revised guidelines by the State Higher Education department. However, the courses will continue as usual for old students.