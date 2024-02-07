Mannata Mishra
Top NewsBreakingSport

Odisha’s swimming prodigy Mannata Mishra clinches her first international medal

1st BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024

By Yajati Keshari Rout
20

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s swimming prodigy Mannata, who is trained at Odisha IIS Swimming HPC, bagged the silver medal in women’s 200m Breaststroke at the 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 in New Delhi.

“Odisha IIS Swimming HPC’s Mannata Mishra won her first international medal with a silver in women’s 200m Breaststroke at the 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 in New Delhi”, the Odisha Sports Department informed.

 

The Sports Department has congratulated Mannata for her achievement.

Yajati Keshari Rout 942 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking