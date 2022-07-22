Odisha’s Surjya Deo Bags National Film Award For ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema’

Bhubaneswar: Pakshighara Publication’s “Kali Paine Kalira Cinema” authored by Odisha’s Surya Deo has won Best Book on Cinema (special mention), announced at the 68th National Film Awards on Friday.

Deo was honoured with the prestigious award for his work ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema’. Deo authored the book which was published by Pakshighar Prakashanee.

Aparna Balamurali and Suriya Sivakumar won the best actors award for film Soorarai Pottru.

The announcement of the 68th National Film Awards was held at National Award Centre in New Delhi today. Ahead of the announcement, Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated that the 68th National Film award jury has submitted the report.