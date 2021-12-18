Odisha’s Subhranshu Senapati Called Up For Trials Of Chennai Super Kings

Cuttack: Odisha cricket team captain Subhranshu Senapati, has been called up for trials for the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Senapati captained the state team in the recently concluded group stage of the BCCI Vijay Hazare Trophy.

His recent performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has earned him a call-up for the trials by the last edition winners of the IPL.

Office bearers of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) including President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty and Secretary Sanjay Behera wished Senapati luck and hoped that he can carry forward this outstanding form in the upcoming trials for the Chennai Super Kings as well.