Odisha’s southern districts receive more rain as cyclone ‘Michaung’ nears landfall

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s southern districts continued to receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday in the wake of severe cyclone Michaung’, which is likely to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh in a few hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

Rainfall has been recorded in Odisha’s Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts since Monday evening, officials said.

Gajapati received 8.5 mm rainfall, followed by 8.3 mm in Koraput, 3.9 mm in Ganjam, 2.5 mm in Malkangiri and 1.5 mm in Rayagada between 5.30 pm on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Met Department said.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a yellow warning of heavy rain for one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts on December 6.

It had also warned of squally weather conditions, with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph along and off the Odisha coast in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts from the evening of December 4, and it is likely to gradually increase to 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, from the evening of December 5 for the subsequent 12 hours.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea along and off the Odisha coast during December 4-6