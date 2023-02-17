Odisha’s Shiv Sunder Das May Replace Chetan Sharma As BCCI Chief Selector: Reports

New Delhi: Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das could be appointed interim chairman of the national selection committee after Chetan Sharma resigned from the post, PTI reported.

Sharma stepped down following a sting operation by a news channel, where he allegedly revealed confidential information.

Das, who hails from Odisha, played 23 Tests, the most number among the current lot in the selection panel. Chetan and the entire selection committee had earlier been sacked following India’s semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia. He re-applied for the post and was re-appointed as chairman.

Chetan, a handy pace bowler, who played when Kapil Dev was at the helm of Indian cricket, is the country’s first hat-trick man in ODI World Cup. But Chetan is best remembered for being hit for a last-ball six by Pakistan’s Javed Miandad during the 1986 Asia Cup final in Sharjah.

The sting operation is a big blow to relationship between the players and the media. The BCCI is likely to issue a gag order on players and officials from speaking to the media in future.

“Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation. He resigned voluntarily and wasn’t asked to resign,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity on Friday.

Chetan was in Kolkata along with other selection committee members for the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra. They were there to select the Irani Cup team.

But once his resignation was accepted, Chetan left for Delhi and avoided the waiting media at the airport here.