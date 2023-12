Odisha’s Satbir Singh Riar Becomes Manager Of Team India For South Africa Test Series

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cricket Association’s member Satbir Singh Riar has been appointed as the manager of the Indian Cricket Team for Test series in South Africa.

Riar, who hails from Malkangiri district, will serve as the manager of the team in the first Test in Centurion and second Test in Cape Town.

OCA President Pranab Prakash Das and Secretary Sanjay Behera have congratulated Riar over the appointment.