Odisha’s Sachin Behera Sets Another Guinness World Record

Bhubaneswar: Sachin Behera from Odisha’s Nuapada district has achieved another feat to register his name for the third time in the Guinness Book of World Records. 21-year-old Sachin, son of Laxmi Prasad Behera and Arati Behera, from Lakra village under Boden block of Nuapada district has broke the record of Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid. Rashid had set the record of performing most (100) full contact knee strikes wearing 5 kg ankle weights using alternate legs in one minutes (male) on 6th June 2021.

Sachin broke the record by performing 104 knee strikes in one minutes. For this achievement, he had worked hard for 10 hours a day and worked tirelessly for many months. At an event in Bhubaneswar, Sachin tied 5 kg weight on his ankles and hit knee pad at chest level 104 times in just one minutes, breaking the record set by Rashid and setting a record in his own name. In this Guinness World records event Soumya Ranjan Das, Sandeep Mohanty ( experts witness ), Aman Pandey as Kick Pad keeper, Sasmita Rautaray, Debasish rout as time keeper will be in charge.

There has been a wave of happiness in odisha after having this news. Sachin is currently interning at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in physiotherapy in Bhubaneswar. Sachin wishes to become the fastest sprinter in India. “At present, I am focusing on running, skipping and other exercises and practising for at least 10 hours regularly. I wish to break the national record. I also have a dream to represent India in Oympics and other international events and bring medals for the country,” he added. Sachin had in 2019, registered a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for striking an object 137 times with two knees in a minute.

He thanked Tirupati Panigrahi, Principal of Hi-Tech, and Shantanu Mohapatra, Chairman of Navajyoti Junior Science College, for his achievements. In addition, Sachin has dedicated all his achievements to his parents.