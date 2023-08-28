Odisha’s Ritesh Patnaik Wins Best Law Student Status At NLU Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Ritesh Patnaik, a student at the National University of Law, New Delhi, has achieved rare success by pursuing legal passion.

In the 10th convocation ceremony of the Delhi National Law University held on August 26, Odisha’s son Ritesh won the status of the best law student and brought glory to Odisha with 4 gold medals in various categories.

He has been adjudged as the best student of the year- 2023 for his allround excellent performance and awarded Honorable Justice Y K Sabarwal Award as the best student for the 2018-23 batch and has received Gold Medals for various disciplines such as Taxation Law, International Trade Law, Evidence Law and Banking Law.

Ritesh, as a law student, was felicitated by Hon’ble Justice of Supreme Court Shri S. Ravindra Bhatt along with Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Satish Chandra Sharma, Education Minister of Delhi Government Ms. Atisi Singh and Law Minister Kailash Gehlot presented certificates and gold medals.

Ritesh is the son of Shri Chandiprasad Patnaik and Shri Minerva Mahanty of Cuttack, CDA.