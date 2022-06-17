Odisha’s Puri to Host 20th Folk Fair 2022

PIB Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: The popular tourist attraction of Odisha facing Bay of Bengal-Puri is going to host the 20th Folk Fair 2022 at Muktakash Rangomancho, near Shree Gundicha Temple, Saradhabali, Puri from June 20 to 24, 2022, the Ministry of Culture informed on Friday.

The programme will be hosted by Shree Shrikshetra Soochana (SSS), a non-profit NGO to protect and promote the socio-cultural fabric of the society, with a clear focus on facilitating tribal arts and their expressions.

Odisha, with 62 tribes and well over 22% of the tribal population of the country, is a unique mosaic of tribal culture. Even, as legend has it, Lord Jagannath owes His origin to Nilamadhabal, the deity worshipped by the tribal king named Vishwavasu.

The contribution of the entire tribal gamut of the State to its social, economic and cultural life is immense. But, sadly, the fast-paced modernisation is beginning to cast a dark spell on the traditional folk and tribal cultures which stand endangered today.

There is hardly any platform other than the tribal department of the government of Odisha to sustain, preserve and promote the rich repertoire of tribal culture including their signature music and dance.