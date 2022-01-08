Odisha’s Omicron Tally Jumps To 75 With 14 New Cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 14 more Omicron cases were detected in Odisha, informed the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

With these new cases, the total number of infected in the state rises to 75.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday asked all colleges, universities, and technical institutions to remain closed in view of the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state with effect from January 10.

On Wednesday, the Odisha government also imposed fresh curbs which came into force from 5 am of 7th January and will remain till 5 am of 1st February 2022.

Reportedly, on December 21, Odisha had first reported two cases of Omicron.