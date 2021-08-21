Odisha’s Olympian Hockey Players Get Rousing Welcome In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: Four members of Indian men and women’s hockey teams — Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, and Sunita — received a rousing welcome upon arrival in their hometown in Sundergarh district on Saturday as they made it home from the Tokyo Olympics.

Former captain of the Indian hockey team Padmashri Dilip Tirkey accompanied the four players who represented the country at the recently completed Tokyo Olympics.

Officials of Sundergarh district administration and hundreds of local people received the hockey heroes at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda and gave them a grand welcome.

Later, the players were taken to their homes in Sundergarh from the airport (some 22 km) in a special carcade.

A huge crowd welcomed them with great enthusiasm throughout their journey by singing and dancing in the traditional songs. Later, the hockey stars were felicitated.