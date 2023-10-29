Odisha’s New Governor To Be Sworn In At 11.45am On October 31

Bhubaneswar: New Governor for Odisha Raghubar Das will be sworn in at 11.45am On October 31 in Raj Bhavan. Besides, the Governor-Designate Raghubar Das will arrive in Puri by train tomorrow morning.

At 10am tomorrow, he will offer prayers at Shri Jagannath Temple. Before swearing-in, he will offer prayers at Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on October 31.

Das was part of the Janata Party in 1977 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a founding member in 1980, according to his biodata. In 2004, Das was appointed as Jharkhand state president of the BJP.