Bhubaneswar: The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector in Odisha is witnessing a digital revolution, thanks to the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) innovative Digital Saksham program. This pioneering initiative, supported by Mastercard, is bridging the gap between digital technologies and micro enterprises across 13 states and over 55 industrial clusters.

Digital Saksham, a collaborative effort between CII and the Mastercard Centre for Inclusive Growth, is playing a transformative role in Odisha. The program is equipping entrepreneurs with essential digital tools and skills, fostering growth, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

Mr. Shri M Ponnuswami, Co-Chairman, CII National MSME Council, said, “The impact of Digital Saksham in Odisha has been remarkable. We’ve reached out to 36,438 MSMEs, provided training to 8,785 businesses, and achieved an adoption rate of 6,976 enterprises. This success is evident in the inspiring stories emerging from various sectors across our implementing locations: Puri, Khurda, Bhadrak, Bhalangir, Kalahandi, Cuttack, and Mayurbhanj.”

Each location presents unique opportunities and challenges. In Cuttack, the handloom sector is experiencing a digital renaissance, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. Weavers are adopting digital tools for design, production, and marketing, preserving Odisha’s rich textile heritage while expanding their market reach. Mayurbhanj’s forest-based industries, particularly in food processing, are leveraging digital platforms to showcase their unique products. This digital push is helping to preserve the region’s biodiversity while creating sustainable livelihoods. In Kalahandi, one of Odisha’s most backward areas with a predominant tribal population, Digital Saksham is making inroads despite challenges like limited mobile network coverage.

Bhadrak’s diverse craft sector, including agarbatti production, apparel manufacturing, and terracotta pottery, is embracing e-commerce platforms. Artisans are now able to reach customers far beyond their local markets. Balangir’s handloom weavers, traditionally working for very low wages, are now exploring direct-to-consumer models through digital marketplaces, potentially increasing their earnings and preserving their craft. In the coastal area of Puri, dairy product manufacturers and artisans creating terracotta clay products and Jagannath idols are adopting digital marketing strategies and online sales channels.

The program’s impact is best illustrated through success stories of many. Among them, Rabindra Kumar Jati, an artisan from Mahulia, Cuttack, has seen his monthly income increase from Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 8,500 after participating in Digital Saksham training. He has immensely benefited after having trained, and now uses digital payments and maintains digital accounting, besides learning about GST filing, Udyam registration, and business expansion strategies.

Another success story comes from Sameer Mishra, a 46-year-old entrepreneur from Kankadajodi in Cuttack. Through Digital Saksham training, Mr. Mishra transitioned from cash-only transactions to using digital payment systems and created a Facebook page for his enterprise. He now confidently uses UPI and net banking, and beams, “Thank you, Digital Saksham for the Training.”

“These success stories demonstrate how the Digital Saksham program is enabling businesses across Odisha to leverage digital tools for growth and efficiency,” Mr. Ponnuswami added. “Our collaborative approach has fostered synergies among stakeholders, facilitating knowledge-sharing, skill development, and the adoption of best practices.” The initiative is also acting as an important bridge, connecting micro enterprises with state schemes for MSMEs and encouraging them to register on Udyam and GeM platforms.

