Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Features In Time Magazine’s “The World’s Greatest Places Of 2023”

Bhubaneswar: Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has been listed by the TIME Magazine among the 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in its list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2023. Apart from Mayurbhanj, Ladakh is the second destination from India to be included in the coveted magazine.

The only place on earth to spot the exceedingly rare black tiger is open to visitors again. Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj, an under-the-radar region in India’s eastern state of Odisha, reopened in November with strict instructions to restrict the number of daily vehicles to only 60 in order to safeguard its sprawling delicate ecosystem, home to over 40 mammals, including Asian elephants and Bengal tigers.

Visitors can now explore its unique flora and fauna on guided safaris or self-guided cycling tours, TIME said on Thursday. Describing Mayurbhanj as a place of rare tigers and ancient temples, TIME wrote, “There’s plenty more to do while you’re in town.”

It is said Mayurbhanj Chhau, a captivating dance festival on Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list will take place on a much larger scale following a pandemic hiatus this April.

Bespoke chhau performances that combine ancient martial arts and folk dance are scheduled at The Belgadia Palace, an elegant boutique hotel and royal residence.

Guests staying at the 11-bedroom old-world property can also participate in experiential retreats and visit the area’s indigenous handicraft communities (many of which are composed of all women) that focus on intricate handloom, sabai grass weaving, and the dying art of dokra (metal casting), it added.

The Magazine also refers to the other destinations of Odisha including the state capital Bhubaneswar. “Stunning biodiversity and interminable heritage continue throughout the state. In the capital Bhubaneswar, a new guided walking tour series, Odisha Walks, explores ancient cultural sites, monolithic rock edicts, and remarkable temple architecture. Later this year, the Pangi Forest Reserve in Jeypore, home to the eponymous Jeypore ground gecko, is opening a new trekking trail up the 4,600 ft. Nakti Dangar hill,” it mentions.

The list of the World’s Greatest Places Of 2023 contains the finest places of the world including Tampa in Florida, Washington, D.C., Naples, Barcelona, Kyoto, Jerusalem, Sharjah among others. According to the magazine, “To compile this list of the World’s Greatest Places, the top spots to visit this year, TIME solicited nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.”