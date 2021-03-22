Odisha’s loan burden has increased: Finance Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari tod informed the Odisha Assembly that the loan burden of the state during 2020-21 is Rs 1 lakh 3 thousand & 410 Crores.

Replying to a question posed by Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati in the State Assembly on Monday, Pujari dwelt upon both foreign and bank loans. He said Rs 6,347 cr is included as foreign loan. The Finance Minister said the state government has taken a loan of Rs 15623 cr from NABARD.

Pujari said the state government has availed Rs 53385 cr from internal sources and added that the per capital loan burden was Rs 23,524 by the end of January.

The Minister said the loan burden during 2009-10 fiscal was Rs 9,180 but added that the per capital loan burden was comparatively less than other states in the country.