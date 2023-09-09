Odisha’s Konark Wheel Showcased At Backdrop During PM Modi’s Welcome Handshake With World Leader At G20 Meet

New Delhi: A replica of Konark Wheel from the Sun temple in Odisha’s Puri served as the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, here on Saturday.

The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes, which has also been adapted into the Tricolour, embodies India’s ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence.

Its rotating motion symbolises time, ‘Kaalchakra’, as well as progress and continuous change.

It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals and commitment to progress in society.

Prime Minister Modi reached Bharat Mandapam this morning ahead of the two-day meeting of the top world leaders. He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed it as a moment of pride for every Odia.

He posted on X “Odisha’s timeless wonder— KONARK CHAKRA at @g20org

for the welcome handshake.

A moment of great pride for all Indians, particularly my #Odia brothers and sisters.

A symbol of India’s civilisational, cultural and architectural excellence, the Konark chakra symbolises continuity and progress”.