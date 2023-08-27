Odisha’s GAA Inks MoU With IIPA Delhi To Establish A Collaborative Framework

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi and the Gopbandhu Academy of Administration (GAA) of the Odisha government on Friday.

GAA Director General Raj Kumar Sharma held parallel discussions with IIPA Director General Surendra Nath Tripathi to establish a collaborative framework between the two institutions. As a result, this MoU has been signed.

The joint vision and continuous efforts of Mr. Sharma and Mr. Tripathi will enhance the quality of teaching and learning experience of both institutions. It will help in capacity building of the training eco-system in states as well as the country in various fields with all possible synergies and opportunities. This cooperation will improve the knowledge, attitude and skills of the civil servants of the state and will have a constructive impact on the progress of good governance.

IIPA Registrar Mr Amitabh Ranjan and GAA Additional Director Ms Aradhana Das signed the MoU. It will promote faculty exchange in partnership-based studies and training, joint research projects and exchange of facilities etc.

A week-long training program was organised at IIPA from 21st to 25th August 2023 for 127 OAS Probationers of 2020 (DR) batch by Gopbandhu Administrative Academy to acquire broad knowledge on public administration and governance and build confidence of young and budding administrators.

For the first time, OAS probationers visited Rashtrapati Bhawan, Sansad Bhawan, PM Museum, War Memorial and National Museum. Dr. Surbhi Pandey of IIPA and Dr. Matarani Nayak from GAA coordinated the training-cum-exposure visit programme.