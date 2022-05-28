Odisha’s G Srinibas Patnaik Becomes Vice Prez Of Athletics Federation Of India

Cuttack: G Srinibas Patnaik, President of Odisha Athletics Association has been elected as Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India.

The election of Patnaik as Vice President was unanimously by the members of the Federation in which the one post of Vice President was vacant due to the death of one of the Vice presidents during the Covid Pandemic.

Asirbad Behera, Secretary of Odisha Athletics Association along with other members of the Association congratulates Patnaik and wishes him for great success.

Avijit Paul, General Secretary, Odisha Olympic Association also congratulated Sri Patnaik for his new assignment in the All India Federation.