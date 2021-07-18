Odisha’s First E-Library Comes Up In This Ganjam School

Berhampur: Odisha’s first e-library has come up at Karadakana Government High School in Ganjam district, news agency ANI reported.
“Online books will be available here along with physical books. It will help in clearing their concepts and increase knowledge level,” said Vijay Amruta Kulange, Collector, Ganjam district.
"Online books will be available here along with physical books. It'll help in clearing their concepts and increase knowledge level," says Vijay Amruta Kulange, Collector, Ganjam district
