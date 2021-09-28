Odisha’s first awake brain surgery conducted on 14-yo at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar successfully conducted an awake brain surgery on a 14-year-old boy, who was suffering from epileptic fit due to a brain tumour.

Thr native of Bhadrak district, had presented symptoms of seizures and speech problems at the premier hospital a month back. Doctors diagnosed the brain tumour and decided to perform the surgery.

Although such surgery has been conducted on adults in Odisha, this was for the first time a young patient underwent the procedure.

The anaesthesiologist during the entire procedure ensured that a balanced amount of anaesthesia technique is used so that the patient remains pain free, and is able to maintain neuropsychological tests and the airway.

Awake brain surgery, also called awake craniotomy, is a type of procedure performed on the brain while you are awake and alert. Awake brain surgery is used to treat some brain (neurological) conditions, including some brain tumors or epileptic seizures.