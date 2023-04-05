Odisha’s Economy Grows Consistently Above National Average: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade and a half, CM Naveen Patnaik said at the Odisha Business Meet in Tokyo.

CM, while addressing the event, said that Odisha is fast emerging as a major industrial destination because of natural resource advantage, strategic location. Abundant natural resources, skilled and productive human resources, progressive policies & strong result-oriented governance provide unique ecosystem.

Patnaik highlighted how #disha is becoming fulcrum of trade and commerce in the Bay of Bengal region and the measures Odisha Govt has taken to help industries looking to cater to the untapped markets in Eastern and North-Eastern India as well as markets in ASEAN and East Asia region.

The Odisha Business Meet 2023 at Tokyo ended on a successful note with Odisha receiving investment intents of over Rs 25,000 Cr in sectors like Logistics, Metal Ancillary, Steel, Metal Downstream, Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia, Green Energy Equipment Manufacturing and IT/ITeS.