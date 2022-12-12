Odisha’s divyang dancer Padmanav Sahoo rocks on The Kapil Sharma Show

Mumbai: Divyang youth Padmanav Sahoo from Odisha’s Berhampur recently stunned everyone with his spectacular performance on The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“On December 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I got the opportunity to perform on the sets of famous comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, which was aired later. The cast of Salaam Venky, including Kajol, Revathi, and Vishal Jethwa graced the show. As Vishal is portraying the character of a disabled, my team was invited to give a dance performance on the show,” said Padmanav.

Further, he added, “After our performance, everyone at the show including Kapil, Kajol, director Revathi as well as the audience got emotional. Many people couldn’t control their tears and showered praises for the performance. My team received a standing ovation and we got quite enthralled by it.”

Padmanav said if he gets a chance, he would definitely work in movies. Notably, Padmanav was a member of the popular Prince Dance Group that brought laurels for the State with their impeccable performances at the India’s Got Talent.