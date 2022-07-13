Odisha’s daily COVID cases cross 700-mark

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 743 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 87 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 12th July
New Positive Cases: 743
Of which 0-18 years: 87
In quarantine: 436
Local contacts: 307
(Details of local contacts will be shared by Covid Cases In Odisha District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 8
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 8
7. Cuttack: 115
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Gajapati: 2
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jagatsinghpur: 11
12. Jajpur: 12
13. Jharsuguda: 6
14. Kalahandi: 2
15. Kendrapada: 4
16. Keonjhar: 5
17. Khurda: 303
18. Koraput: 10
19. Mayurbhanj: 16
20. Nawarangpur: 7
21. Nayagarh: 11
22. Nuapada: 11
23. Puri: 36
24. Rayagada: 3
25. Sambalpur: 14
26. Sonepur: 7
27. Sundargarh: 65
28. State Pool: 60
As per data:
New recoveries: 404
Cumulative tested: 32276220
Positive: 1295328
Recovered: 1282270
Active cases: 3878
