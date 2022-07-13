Odisha’s daily COVID cases cross 700-mark

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 743 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 87 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 12th July

New Positive Cases: 743

Of which 0-18 years: 87

In quarantine: 436

Local contacts: 307

(Details of local contacts will be shared by Covid Cases In Odisha District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 115

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Gajapati: 2

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 11

12. Jajpur: 12

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kalahandi: 2

15. Kendrapada: 4

16. Keonjhar: 5

17. Khurda: 303

18. Koraput: 10

19. Mayurbhanj: 16

20. Nawarangpur: 7

21. Nayagarh: 11

22. Nuapada: 11

23. Puri: 36

24. Rayagada: 3

25. Sambalpur: 14

26. Sonepur: 7

27. Sundargarh: 65

28. State Pool: 60

As per data:

New recoveries: 404

Cumulative tested: 32276220

Positive: 1295328

Recovered: 1282270

Active cases: 3878