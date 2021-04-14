Odisha’s Daily COVID-19 Case Count Crosses 2,000-Mark

Bhubaneswar: In what can be seen as a sign of the worsening COVID-19 situation in Odisha, the state on Wednesday reported more than 2,000 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, Odisha has reported 2,267 new cases of COVID-19. With this, the State’s coronavirus tally now stands at 3,55,353.

As many as 1,314 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 953 infections were detected during contact tracing.

Sundergarh district reported the highest number of cases at 458, followed by Khurda (348) and Sambalpur (120).

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 48

2. Balasore: 67

3. Bargarh: 120

4. Bhadrak: 28

5. Balangir: 93

6. Cuttack: 117

7. Deogarh: 12

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Gajapati: 31

10. Ganjam: 70

11. Jagatsinghpur: 35

12. Jajpur: 52

13. Jharsuguda: 55

14. Kalahandi: 34

15. Kandhamal: 12

16. Kendrapada: 12

17. Keonjhar: 55

18. Khurda: 348

19. Koraput: 12

20. Malkangiri: 2

21. Mayurbhanj: 60

22. Nawarangpur: 104

23. Nayagarh: 19

24. Nuapada: 104

25. Puri: 70

26. Rayagada: 27

27. Sambalpur: 120

28. Sonepur: 16

29. Sundargarh: 458

30. State Pool: 81

Odisha now has 12,244 active cases, while 3,41,123 people have recovered from the disease so far.